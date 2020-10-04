Jane Street Group LLC Makes New $31,000 Investment in Target Hospitality Corp. (NYSE:TH)

Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Target Hospitality Corp. (NYSE:TH) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 18,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Target Hospitality in the first quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in Target Hospitality by 229.7% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 49,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 34,770 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Target Hospitality during the second quarter worth $263,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Target Hospitality by 168.8% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 77,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 48,665 shares during the period. Finally, Private Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Target Hospitality by 26.2% during the first quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 3,454,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,875,000 after buying an additional 717,941 shares during the period.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Northland Securities assumed coverage on Target Hospitality in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $2.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Target Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Target Hospitality in a research report on Monday, August 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.06.

Shares of TH opened at $1.23 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.69. Target Hospitality Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $1.15 and a fifty-two week high of $7.15.

Target Hospitality (NYSE:TH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $53.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.79 million.

About Target Hospitality

Target Hospitality Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty rental accommodations with catering and value-added hospitality services in the United States. The company was formerly known as Platinum Eagle Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to Target Hospitality Corp. in March 2019. The company is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas.

