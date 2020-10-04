Jane Street Group LLC Invests $43,000 in Qualigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLGN)

Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Qualigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLGN) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.06% of Qualigen as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Separately, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Qualigen in the 2nd quarter worth about $119,000. Institutional investors own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:QLGN opened at $4.78 on Friday. Qualigen, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.71 and a 12 month high of $21.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.75. The company has a market cap of $100.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.46 and a beta of -0.43.

Qualigen (NASDAQ:QLGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.90 million for the quarter.

A number of brokerages have commented on QLGN. Alliance Global Partners raised shares of Qualigen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Qualigen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday.

Qualigen Profile

Qualigen, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops novel therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer and infectious diseases. It offers FastPack, a rapid diagnostic testing system; ALAN, a DNA coated gold nanoparticle cancer drug candidate that targets various cancers; AS1411 for treating viral-based infectious diseases; RAS-F3, a small-molecule RAS oncogene protein-protein inhibitor that blocks RAS mutations and inhibits tumor formation; and STARS blood cleansing system, a DNA/RNA-based treatment device that removes tumor-produced compounds and viruses from a patient's blood.

