Jane Street Group LLC Acquires Shares of 10,708 Goldfield Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:GV)

Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goldfield Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:GV) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 10,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

Separately, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Goldfield in the second quarter worth $79,000.

GV stock opened at $4.35 on Friday. Goldfield Corp has a 1-year low of $2.02 and a 1-year high of $4.90.

Goldfield (NYSEAMERICAN:GV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $47.78 million for the quarter.

Goldfield Company Profile

The Goldfield Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides electrical infrastructure construction services primarily to electric utilities and industrial customers in Southeast and mid-Atlantic regions of the United States and Texas. It also offers electrical contracting services, including the construction of transmission lines, distribution systems, drilled pier foundations, substations, and other electrical services.

