Jane Street Group LLC Invests $36,000 in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX)

Posted by on Oct 4th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 18,147 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LXRX. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $323,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its holdings in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 229.4% in the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 109,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 76,400 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 71.9% in the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,202,076 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,344,000 after buying an additional 502,700 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 538.5% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 717,707 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after buying an additional 605,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $85,000.

Shares of LXRX opened at $1.45 on Friday. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.37 and a fifty-two week high of $5.33. The company has a market capitalization of $155.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.63 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.52.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.02). Lexicon Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 50.16% and a net margin of 12.26%. The business had revenue of $9.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.70 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.66 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on LXRX. Zacks Investment Research raised Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, June 20th. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.37.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Profile

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. The company offers XERMELO, an orally-delivered small molecule drug candidate for the treatment of carcinoid syndrome diarrhea in combination with somatostatin analog therapy in adults.

See Also: How is inflation measured?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LXRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX)

Receive News & Ratings for Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lexicon Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Takes Position in Novavax, Inc.
Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Takes Position in Novavax, Inc.
Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Lowers Holdings in Chuy’s Holdings Inc
Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Lowers Holdings in Chuy’s Holdings Inc
Envestnet Inc Holdings Boosted by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can
Envestnet Inc Holdings Boosted by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can
Jane Street Group LLC Makes New Investment in Avalon Globocare Corp
Jane Street Group LLC Makes New Investment in Avalon Globocare Corp
Jane Street Group LLC Acquires Shares of 24,532 Salem Media Group Inc
Jane Street Group LLC Acquires Shares of 24,532 Salem Media Group Inc
Jane Street Group LLC Takes $28,000 Position in Onconova Therapeutics Inc
Jane Street Group LLC Takes $28,000 Position in Onconova Therapeutics Inc


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report