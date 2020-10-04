Jane Street Group LLC Invests $36,000 in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX)

Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 18,147 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LXRX. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $323,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its holdings in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 229.4% in the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 109,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 76,400 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 71.9% in the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,202,076 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,344,000 after buying an additional 502,700 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 538.5% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 717,707 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after buying an additional 605,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $85,000.

Shares of LXRX opened at $1.45 on Friday. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.37 and a fifty-two week high of $5.33. The company has a market capitalization of $155.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.63 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.52.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.02). Lexicon Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 50.16% and a net margin of 12.26%. The business had revenue of $9.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.70 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.66 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on LXRX. Zacks Investment Research raised Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, June 20th. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.37.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Profile

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. The company offers XERMELO, an orally-delivered small molecule drug candidate for the treatment of carcinoid syndrome diarrhea in combination with somatostatin analog therapy in adults.

