Jane Street Group LLC Purchases Shares of 31,440 Reed’s, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:REED)

Posted by on Oct 4th, 2020

Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Reed’s, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:REED) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 31,440 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in REED. Minot Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Reed’s by 100.0% in the second quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its stake in shares of Reed’s by 43.3% during the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 76,070 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 23,000 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Reed’s in the second quarter valued at approximately $115,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Reed’s by 5.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 352,005 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 19,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Reed’s in the second quarter valued at approximately $192,000.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Reed’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th.

Shares of REED opened at $0.92 on Friday. Reed’s, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.36 and a fifty-two week high of $1.64.

Reed’s (NYSEAMERICAN:REED) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03). The company had revenue of $10.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.00 million.

In other Reed’s news, Director John Bello bought 95,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.10 per share, for a total transaction of $104,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Reed’s Profile

Reed's, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and sells natural hand-crafted beverages and candies in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, Australia, and South America. Its products include Reed's ginger beers; Virgil's root beer and cream sodas; Flying Cauldron Butterscotch Beer; and Sonoma Sparkler branded sparkling juices.

