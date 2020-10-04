Jane Street Group LLC Buys New Stake in Cerecor Inc (NASDAQ:CERC)

Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cerecor Inc (NASDAQ:CERC) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 14,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Cerecor by 30.8% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 17,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 4,157 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new stake in shares of Cerecor in the 1st quarter worth about $64,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cerecor in the 1st quarter worth about $119,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Cerecor by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 59,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 7,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cerecor by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 70,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 13,321 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.20% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Armistice Capital, Llc acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.20 per share, with a total value of $220,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 64.30% of the company’s stock.

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Cerecor in a research note on Sunday, June 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.50.

NASDAQ CERC opened at $2.24 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.56. The company has a market cap of $167.78 million, a P/E ratio of -7.47 and a beta of 1.70. Cerecor Inc has a 1 year low of $1.52 and a 1 year high of $6.19.

Cerecor (NASDAQ:CERC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cerecor Inc will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Cerecor

Cerecor Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on pediatric health care. Its lead product portfolio includes prescribed dietary supplements, such as Poly-Vi-Flor and Tri-Vi-Flor; and prescription drugs, such as Millipre, Ulesfia, Karbinal ER, AcipHex Sprinkle, and Cefaclor for oral suspension, as well as Flexichamber a medical device.

