Jane Street Group LLC Has $31,000 Stake in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc (NYSE:BW)

Posted by on Oct 4th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Jane Street Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc (NYSE:BW) by 55.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,668 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 17,324 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises were worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. StoneX Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in the second quarter worth about $42,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 224.7% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 42,712 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 29,557 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 83.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 81,250 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 37,042 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 558,592 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $570,000 after buying an additional 56,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eidelman Virant Capital bought a new position in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.17% of the company’s stock.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises stock opened at $2.40 on Friday. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc has a 52-week low of $0.77 and a 52-week high of $5.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.03. The firm has a market cap of $118.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 2.24.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The technology company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $135.40 million for the quarter.

In other Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises news, CFO Louis Salamone, Jr. bought 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.50 per share, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,105. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Kenneth M. Young acquired 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.44 per share, for a total transaction of $73,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,345.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 2,139,816 shares of company stock valued at $5,245,699. 53.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Profile

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc provides fossil and renewable power generation and environmental equipment for the power and industrial markets worldwide. Its Babcock & Wilcox segment engages in the engineering, procurement, specialty manufacturing, construction, and commissioning of new and retrofit utility boilers and industrial boilers fired with coal and natural gas; and boiler cleaning equipment and material handling equipment.

Read More: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc (NYSE:BW).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW)

Receive News & Ratings for Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Takes Position in Novavax, Inc.
Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Takes Position in Novavax, Inc.
Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Lowers Holdings in Chuy’s Holdings Inc
Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Lowers Holdings in Chuy’s Holdings Inc
Envestnet Inc Holdings Boosted by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can
Envestnet Inc Holdings Boosted by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can
Jane Street Group LLC Makes New Investment in Avalon Globocare Corp
Jane Street Group LLC Makes New Investment in Avalon Globocare Corp
Jane Street Group LLC Acquires Shares of 24,532 Salem Media Group Inc
Jane Street Group LLC Acquires Shares of 24,532 Salem Media Group Inc
Jane Street Group LLC Takes $28,000 Position in Onconova Therapeutics Inc
Jane Street Group LLC Takes $28,000 Position in Onconova Therapeutics Inc


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report