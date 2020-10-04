Jane Street Group LLC Has $31,000 Stake in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc (NYSE:BW)

Jane Street Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc (NYSE:BW) by 55.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,668 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 17,324 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises were worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. StoneX Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in the second quarter worth about $42,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 224.7% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 42,712 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 29,557 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 83.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 81,250 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 37,042 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 558,592 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $570,000 after buying an additional 56,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eidelman Virant Capital bought a new position in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.17% of the company’s stock.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises stock opened at $2.40 on Friday. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc has a 52-week low of $0.77 and a 52-week high of $5.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.03. The firm has a market cap of $118.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 2.24.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The technology company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $135.40 million for the quarter.

In other Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises news, CFO Louis Salamone, Jr. bought 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.50 per share, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,105. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Kenneth M. Young acquired 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.44 per share, for a total transaction of $73,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,345.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 2,139,816 shares of company stock valued at $5,245,699. 53.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc provides fossil and renewable power generation and environmental equipment for the power and industrial markets worldwide. Its Babcock & Wilcox segment engages in the engineering, procurement, specialty manufacturing, construction, and commissioning of new and retrofit utility boilers and industrial boilers fired with coal and natural gas; and boiler cleaning equipment and material handling equipment.

