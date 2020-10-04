Jane Street Group LLC Takes $38,000 Position in Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp (NASDAQ:TNXP)

Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp (NASDAQ:TNXP) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 62,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

In related news, CEO Seth Lederman acquired 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.91 per share, with a total value of $54,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $161.07. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have purchased 95,391 shares of company stock worth $89,879 over the last ninety days. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners boosted their price target on shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals from $2.50 to $3.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 20th.

TNXP stock opened at $0.80 on Friday. Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp has a 52 week low of $0.39 and a 52 week high of $5.00. The company has a market capitalization of $104.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 1.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.80.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.02). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp will post -0.59 EPS for the current year.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing pharmaceutical products to treat serious neuropsychiatric conditions and biological products to improve biodefense. Its lead product candidate is Tonmyar (TNX-102 SL), a proprietary low-dose cyclobenzaprine and sublingual tablet as a bedtime administration, which is in Phase III development for the treatment of posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD) and Fibromyalgia; and Phase II development for the treatment of agitation in Alzheimer's disease.

