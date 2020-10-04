Jane Street Group LLC Buys Shares of 33,959 AgEagle Aerial Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:UAVS)

Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in AgEagle Aerial Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:UAVS) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 33,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.06% of AgEagle Aerial Systems as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Financial Partners Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of AgEagle Aerial Systems during the second quarter worth $6,902,000.

In other news, major shareholder Bret Chilcott sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.20, for a total value of $110,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,700,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,540,706.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Barrett Mooney sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.22, for a total transaction of $44,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 120,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $266,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 230,000 shares of company stock valued at $573,550.

AgEagle Aerial Systems stock opened at $2.27 on Friday. AgEagle Aerial Systems has a twelve month low of $0.19 and a twelve month high of $5.15.

AgEagle Aerial Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:UAVS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 17th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter.

About AgEagle Aerial Systems

AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc designs, develops, produces, distributes, and supports unmanned aerial vehicles for the precision agriculture industry. Its products include the AgEagle RX 60 and RX 40 Systems for day-to-day image acquisition for precision agriculture growers and agronomists. The company is headquartered in Neodesha, Kansas.

