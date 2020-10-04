Jane Street Group LLC Takes $34,000 Position in Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPSI)

Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPSI) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 19,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Separately, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Power Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Pioneer Power Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd.

Shares of PPSI opened at $1.48 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.90 and a fifty-two week high of $5.36.

Pioneer Power Solutions (NASDAQ:PPSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.09 million during the quarter. Pioneer Power Solutions had a negative net margin of 29.80% and a negative return on equity of 109.43%.

Pioneer Power Solutions Profile

Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, sells, and services specialty electrical transmission, distribution, and on-site power generation equipment in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Transmission & Distribution Solutions and Critical Power Solutions.

