Jane Street Group LLC Makes New Investment in HyreCar Inc (NASDAQ:HYRE)

Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of HyreCar Inc (NASDAQ:HYRE) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.06% of HyreCar as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Granite Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in HyreCar during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Cordasco Financial Network raised its stake in shares of HyreCar by 33.3% in the second quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sage Rhino Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of HyreCar by 5.7% in the second quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 188,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after acquiring an additional 10,090 shares during the last quarter. 31.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of HyreCar in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price target on shares of HyreCar in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HyreCar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.45.

Shares of HYRE stock opened at $3.61 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $63.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.54 and a beta of 2.20. HyreCar Inc has a 52 week low of $0.88 and a 52 week high of $4.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.59 and a 200-day moving average of $2.62.

HyreCar (NASDAQ:HYRE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.01. HyreCar had a negative return on equity of 268.89% and a negative net margin of 82.29%. The business had revenue of $5.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.91 million. Analysts anticipate that HyreCar Inc will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

About HyreCar

HyreCar Inc operates a Web-based car-sharing marketplace in the United States. Its marketplace allows car owners to rent their idle cars to ride-sharing service drivers, such as Uber and Lyft drivers. The company has a strategic partnership with PassTime to deliver dealer-focused vehicle tracking and inventory management solution.

