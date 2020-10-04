Jane Street Group LLC Buys Shares of 13,745 Happiness Biotech Group Limited (NASDAQ:HAPP)

Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Happiness Biotech Group Limited (NASDAQ:HAPP) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 13,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HAPP. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Happiness Biotech Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $173,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Happiness Biotech Group in the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Happiness Biotech Group in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Happiness Biotech Group in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. 1.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ HAPP opened at $1.69 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.65. Happiness Biotech Group Limited has a fifty-two week low of $1.67 and a fifty-two week high of $6.10.

Happiness Biotech Group Limited engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of nutraceutical and dietary supplements products made of Lucidum spore powder and others in the People's Republic of China. It also offers edible fungi. The company was founded in 2004 and is based in Nanping, the People's Republic of China.

