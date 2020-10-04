Jane Street Group LLC Buys New Shares in Livexlive Media Inc (NASDAQ:LIVX)

Posted by on Oct 4th, 2020

Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Livexlive Media Inc (NASDAQ:LIVX) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 10,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Livexlive Media by 26.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,337,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,182,000 after buying an additional 1,737,503 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Livexlive Media by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,594,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,519,000 after purchasing an additional 20,651 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Livexlive Media by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 459,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $725,000 after purchasing an additional 72,088 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Livexlive Media by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 436,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,000 after acquiring an additional 3,723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in Livexlive Media during the 2nd quarter worth about $552,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LIVX stock opened at $2.40 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $166.62 million, a P/E ratio of -3.87 and a beta of 1.10. Livexlive Media Inc has a 52 week low of $0.72 and a 52 week high of $4.89. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.83.

Livexlive Media (NASDAQ:LIVX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $10.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.44 million. Livexlive Media had a negative return on equity of 1,178.80% and a negative net margin of 89.47%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Livexlive Media Inc will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Robert S. Ellin acquired 12,300 shares of Livexlive Media stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.55 per share, with a total value of $31,365.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,450,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,699,402.30. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Robert S. Ellin acquired 10,000 shares of Livexlive Media stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.80 per share, with a total value of $28,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,384,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,876,429.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 71,651 shares of company stock valued at $193,473 over the last three months. 29.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on LIVX. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Livexlive Media from $4.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised their target price on shares of Livexlive Media from $4.50 to $5.75 in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Alliance Global Partners raised their target price on shares of Livexlive Media from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Livexlive Media from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Livexlive Media in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Livexlive Media currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.18.

Livexlive Media Profile

LiveXLive Media, Inc a digital media company, engages in the acquisition, distribution, and monetization of live music, Internet radio, podcasting, and music-related streaming and video content. It operates LiveXLive, a live music streaming platform; and Slacker Radio, a streaming music service, as well as produces original music-related content.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Livexlive Media (NASDAQ:LIVX)

