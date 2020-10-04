16,982 Shares in Aethlon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEMD) Purchased by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aethlon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEMD) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 16,982 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.14% of Aethlon Medical as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Aethlon Medical by 9,823.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 69,268 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 68,570 shares during the last quarter. 2.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Aethlon Medical alerts:

Shares of AEMD opened at $1.35 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.59. The company has a market capitalization of $16.30 million, a PE ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 0.33. Aethlon Medical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.76 and a fifty-two week high of $6.89.

Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.05). As a group, research analysts anticipate that Aethlon Medical, Inc. will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Aethlon Medical Profile

Aethlon Medical, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on creating devices that address unmet medical needs in health and biodefense worldwide. The company is developing Aethlon Hemopurifier, a clinical-stage therapeutic device that eliminates life-threatening viruses from the circulatory system of infected individuals.

See Also: Stock Split

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aethlon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEMD).

Receive News & Ratings for Aethlon Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aethlon Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.