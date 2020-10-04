16,982 Shares in Aethlon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEMD) Purchased by Jane Street Group LLC

Posted by on Oct 4th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aethlon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEMD) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 16,982 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.14% of Aethlon Medical as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Aethlon Medical by 9,823.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 69,268 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 68,570 shares during the last quarter. 2.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AEMD opened at $1.35 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.59. The company has a market capitalization of $16.30 million, a PE ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 0.33. Aethlon Medical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.76 and a fifty-two week high of $6.89.

Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.05). As a group, research analysts anticipate that Aethlon Medical, Inc. will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Aethlon Medical Profile

Aethlon Medical, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on creating devices that address unmet medical needs in health and biodefense worldwide. The company is developing Aethlon Hemopurifier, a clinical-stage therapeutic device that eliminates life-threatening viruses from the circulatory system of infected individuals.

See Also: Stock Split

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aethlon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEMD).

Receive News & Ratings for Aethlon Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aethlon Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Takes Position in Novavax, Inc.
Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Takes Position in Novavax, Inc.
Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Lowers Holdings in Chuy’s Holdings Inc
Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Lowers Holdings in Chuy’s Holdings Inc
Envestnet Inc Holdings Boosted by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can
Envestnet Inc Holdings Boosted by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can
Jane Street Group LLC Makes New Investment in Avalon Globocare Corp
Jane Street Group LLC Makes New Investment in Avalon Globocare Corp
Jane Street Group LLC Acquires Shares of 24,532 Salem Media Group Inc
Jane Street Group LLC Acquires Shares of 24,532 Salem Media Group Inc
Jane Street Group LLC Takes $28,000 Position in Onconova Therapeutics Inc
Jane Street Group LLC Takes $28,000 Position in Onconova Therapeutics Inc


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report