BANCO BRADESCO/S (NYSE:BBDO) Shares Sold by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of BANCO BRADESCO/S (NYSE:BBDO) by 65.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,305 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 19,488 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in BANCO BRADESCO/S were worth $36,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Separately, SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda bought a new stake in shares of BANCO BRADESCO/S in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,124,000. 0.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BANCO BRADESCO/S stock opened at $3.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.16 and a beta of 1.09. BANCO BRADESCO/S has a 52-week low of $2.58 and a 52-week high of $8.05.

BANCO BRADESCO/S (NYSE:BBDO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The bank reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter. BANCO BRADESCO/S had a net margin of 15.81% and a return on equity of 15.61%.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 5th will be paid a $0.0033 dividend. This is a positive change from BANCO BRADESCO/S’s previous monthly dividend of $0.00. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 2nd.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of BANCO BRADESCO/S from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd.

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. It operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. The company accepts checking and savings accounts, demand deposits, time deposits, and interbank deposits.

