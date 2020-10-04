Jane Street Group LLC Makes New $31,000 Investment in Destination XL Group Inc (NASDAQ:DXLG)

Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Destination XL Group Inc (NASDAQ:DXLG) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 47,766 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.09% of Destination XL Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC lifted its holdings in Destination XL Group by 954.1% in the second quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 639,703 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 579,013 shares during the last quarter. 43.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Destination XL Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:DXLG opened at $0.27 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.40. Destination XL Group Inc has a 52 week low of $0.22 and a 52 week high of $1.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.97 million, a P/E ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01.

Destination XL Group (NASDAQ:DXLG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 27th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter. Destination XL Group had a negative net margin of 15.40% and a negative return on equity of 80.34%.

Destination XL Group Profile

Destination XL Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of big and tall men's apparel. Its stores offer sportswear and dress wear; shoes; accessories, such as belts, ties, and socks; fashion-neutral items, including jeans, casual slacks, T-shirts, polo shirts, dress shirts, and suit separates; and casual clothing.

Recommended Story: What is the strike price in options trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DXLG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Destination XL Group Inc (NASDAQ:DXLG).

Receive News & Ratings for Destination XL Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Destination XL Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.