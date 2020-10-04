Jane Street Group LLC Sells 11,809 Shares of Brookdale Senior Living, Inc. (NYSE:BKD)

Jane Street Group LLC reduced its holdings in Brookdale Senior Living, Inc. (NYSE:BKD) by 47.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,899 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,809 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Brookdale Senior Living were worth $38,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BKD. Camber Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 36.0% during the first quarter. Camber Capital Management LP now owns 17,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,040,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500,000 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Brookdale Senior Living by 85.9% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,008,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,385,000 after buying an additional 1,390,200 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Brookdale Senior Living by 67.6% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,639,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,787,000 after buying an additional 1,065,121 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Brookdale Senior Living by 6.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,607,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,136,000 after buying an additional 153,802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Brookdale Senior Living by 671.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,909,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,632,000 after buying an additional 1,661,649 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.33% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BKD. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Brookdale Senior Living in a research note on Monday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Brookdale Senior Living from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th.

Shares of BKD stock opened at $2.60 on Friday. Brookdale Senior Living, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.47 and a 1 year high of $8.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.98. The company has a market cap of $476.42 million, a PE ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 1.58.

Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $865.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $800.53 million. Brookdale Senior Living had a negative return on equity of 29.49% and a net margin of 2.10%. Equities research analysts expect that Brookdale Senior Living, Inc. will post -1.59 EPS for the current year.

Brookdale Senior Living Company Profile

Brookdale Senior Living Inc owns and operates senior living communities in the United States. It operates through five segments: Independent Living, Assisted Living and Memory Care, CCRCs, Health Care Services, and Management Services. The Independent Living segment owns or leases communities comprising independent and assisted living units in a single community that are primarily designed for middle to upper income senior citizens.

