Jane Street Group LLC Takes Position in Oxford Square Capital Corp (NASDAQ:OXSQ)

Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oxford Square Capital Corp (NASDAQ:OXSQ) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 12,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OXSQ. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its stake in Oxford Square Capital by 89.9% in the 1st quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 796,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,030,000 after buying an additional 376,837 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Oxford Square Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $626,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Oxford Square Capital by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 213,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after buying an additional 14,590 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in Oxford Square Capital by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 147,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 26,400 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in Oxford Square Capital by 37.1% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 127,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 34,406 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Oxford Square Capital alerts:

Several research firms have commented on OXSQ. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Oxford Square Capital from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Oxford Square Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of OXSQ stock opened at $2.56 on Friday. Oxford Square Capital Corp has a 52-week low of $2.04 and a 52-week high of $6.26. The stock has a market cap of $126.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.57 and a 200-day moving average of $2.72.

Oxford Square Capital (NASDAQ:OXSQ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $8.26 million for the quarter. Oxford Square Capital had a positive return on equity of 13.24% and a negative net margin of 182.92%. On average, research analysts forecast that Oxford Square Capital Corp will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 16.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 15th. Oxford Square Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.85%.

Oxford Square Capital Company Profile

Oxford Square Capital Corp. is a business development company, operates as a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. It is a private equity and mezzanine firm. The firm invests in both public and private companies. It invests in secured and unsecured senior debt, subordinated debt, junior subordinated debt, preferred stock, common stock and syndicated bank loans.

Further Reading: What is range trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OXSQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oxford Square Capital Corp (NASDAQ:OXSQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Square Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Square Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.