Jane Street Group LLC Buys New Shares in Aqua Metals Inc (NASDAQ:AQMS)

Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aqua Metals Inc (NASDAQ:AQMS) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 28,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

Separately, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in Aqua Metals by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 94,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 11,333 shares during the last quarter. 13.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Aqua Metals alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on AQMS shares. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 target price on shares of Aqua Metals in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. ValuEngine cut shares of Aqua Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aqua Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th.

Shares of AQMS stock opened at $0.88 on Friday. Aqua Metals Inc has a 52-week low of $0.33 and a 52-week high of $1.99. The stock has a market cap of $53.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.63 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.97 and a 200-day moving average of $0.86.

Aqua Metals (NASDAQ:AQMS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.01. Aqua Metals had a negative net margin of 842.07% and a negative return on equity of 63.45%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Aqua Metals Inc will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

About Aqua Metals

Aqua Metals, Inc engages in the recycling of lead primarily in the United States. It produces and sells hard lead, lead compounds, and plastics. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in McCarran, Nevada.

Further Reading: Are all No-Load Funds Equal?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AQMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aqua Metals Inc (NASDAQ:AQMS).

Receive News & Ratings for Aqua Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aqua Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.