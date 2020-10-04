Analysts Expect Cue Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:CUE) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.37 Per Share

Analysts expect Cue Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:CUE) to report earnings per share of ($0.37) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Cue Biopharma’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.32) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.40). Cue Biopharma reported earnings of ($0.31) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 19.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Cue Biopharma will report full-year earnings of ($1.56) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.63) to ($1.43). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($1.68) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.72) to ($1.63). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Cue Biopharma.

Get Cue Biopharma alerts:

Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.92 million. Cue Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 76.44% and a negative net margin of 987.00%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CUE shares. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Cue Biopharma in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. BidaskClub downgraded Cue Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

In related news, Director Cameron Gray bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 672,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,087,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Colin Sandercock sold 13,274 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $265,480.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 30,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $607,980. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,299 shares of company stock valued at $526,046. Corporate insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Corriente Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Cue Biopharma by 187.7% during the 1st quarter. Corriente Advisors LLC now owns 820,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,636,000 after buying an additional 535,000 shares during the last quarter. Prosight Management LP lifted its position in shares of Cue Biopharma by 301.1% during the 1st quarter. Prosight Management LP now owns 552,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,834,000 after buying an additional 414,432 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cue Biopharma by 44.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,337,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,785,000 after buying an additional 410,373 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cue Biopharma by 284.5% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 334,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,197,000 after buying an additional 247,446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cue Biopharma by 111.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 330,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,102,000 after buying an additional 174,137 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.40% of the company’s stock.

CUE opened at $15.60 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.66. The company has a market capitalization of $460.20 million, a PE ratio of -10.13 and a beta of 1.87. Cue Biopharma has a 1 year low of $6.95 and a 1 year high of $31.69.

About Cue Biopharma

Cue Biopharma, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops biologic drugs for the selective modulation of the human immune system to treat a range of cancers, chronic infectious diseases, and autoimmune disorders. Its lead drug candidate CUE-101, a protein biologic designed to target and activate antigen-specific T cells for human papilloma virus driven cancers.

Featured Story: Gap Down Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cue Biopharma (CUE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cue Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cue Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.