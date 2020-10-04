Head-To-Head Review: Neon Bloom (OTCMKTS:NBCO) and Axon Enterprise (OTCMKTS:AAXN)

Neon Bloom (OTCMKTS:NBCO) and Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AAXN) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Neon Bloom alerts:

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Neon Bloom and Axon Enterprise, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Neon Bloom 0 0 0 0 N/A Axon Enterprise 0 5 4 0 2.44

Axon Enterprise has a consensus price target of $101.43, indicating a potential upside of 10.79%. Given Axon Enterprise’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Axon Enterprise is more favorable than Neon Bloom.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Neon Bloom and Axon Enterprise’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Neon Bloom N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Axon Enterprise $530.86 million 10.95 $880,000.00 $0.01 9,155.00

Axon Enterprise has higher revenue and earnings than Neon Bloom.

Risk and Volatility

Neon Bloom has a beta of 5.92, suggesting that its share price is 492% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Axon Enterprise has a beta of 0.55, suggesting that its share price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Neon Bloom and Axon Enterprise’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Neon Bloom N/A N/A N/A Axon Enterprise -5.58% -5.32% -3.52%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

83.1% of Axon Enterprise shares are held by institutional investors. 1.9% of Axon Enterprise shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Axon Enterprise beats Neon Bloom on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Neon Bloom Company Profile

Neon Bloom, Inc. is a principal investment firm specializing in acquisitions. The firm primarily invests in innovative agriculture and ancillary technology products and services across the globe. Neon Bloom, Inc was founded in 2015 and is based in New York, New York.

Axon Enterprise Company Profile

Axon Enterprise, Inc. develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy weapons (CEWs) worldwide. The company operates through two segments, TASER and Software and Sensors. It offers TASER X26P, TASER X2, TASER 7, and TASER Pulse and Bolt CEWs; and related cartridges. The company also provides on-officer body cameras and Axon Fleet in-car video systems; and Axon Evidence connected software network; Axon Records cloud-based records management system; Axon Signal enabled devices; and computer-aided dispatch software, as well as Axon docks, cartridges, and batteries. In addition, it offers Evidence.com, a cloud-based digital evidence management system; and provides hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence. Axon Enterprise, Inc. sells its products through its direct sales force, distribution partners, online store, and third-party resellers. The company was formerly known as TASER International, Inc. and changed its name to Axon Enterprise, Inc. in April 2017. Axon Enterprise, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona.

Receive News & Ratings for Neon Bloom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neon Bloom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.