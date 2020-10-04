Jane Street Group LLC Invests $46,000 in Playa Hotels & Resorts NV (NASDAQ:PLYA)

Posted by on Oct 4th, 2020

Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts NV (NASDAQ:PLYA) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 12,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PLYA. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 874,200.0% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 8,742 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts during the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 43.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 5,824 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 149.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 22,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 13,408 shares during the period. 71.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on PLYA. Citigroup increased their price target on Playa Hotels & Resorts from $1.00 to $3.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Sunday, August 9th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.10.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLYA opened at $4.12 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $554.12 million, a PE ratio of -3.40 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 2.68. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.24. Playa Hotels & Resorts NV has a 1 year low of $1.30 and a 1 year high of $8.59.

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $0.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.61 million. Playa Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 12.73% and a negative net margin of 34.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 99.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.01 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Playa Hotels & Resorts NV will post -1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Playa Hotels & Resorts Profile

Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. owns, operates, and develops all-inclusive resorts in prime beachfront locations in various vacation destinations in Mexico and the Caribbean. The company operates under eight brand names. As of February 28, 2019, it owned a portfolio consisting of 21 resorts comprising 7,908 rooms located in Mexico, Jamaica, and the Dominican Republic.

Read More: What are Closed-End Mutual Funds?

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA)

