Jane Street Group LLC Buys New Stake in Kopin Co. (NASDAQ:KOPN)

Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Kopin Co. (NASDAQ:KOPN) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 35,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Kopin by 85.4% during the 2nd quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 121,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 56,000 shares during the last quarter. Weybosset Research & Management LLC increased its stake in Kopin by 149.4% in the second quarter. Weybosset Research & Management LLC now owns 64,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 38,670 shares during the period. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Kopin by 37.0% in the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 25,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 6,924 shares during the period. 18.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ KOPN opened at $1.37 on Friday. Kopin Co. has a 12-month low of $0.19 and a 12-month high of $2.16. The company has a market capitalization of $115.97 million, a PE ratio of -6.20 and a beta of 1.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.10.

Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.04. Kopin had a negative net margin of 59.04% and a negative return on equity of 65.68%. The company had revenue of $8.82 million for the quarter. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.05) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Kopin Co. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH boosted their price target on shares of Kopin from $1.50 to $2.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Kopin in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Kopin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kopin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th.

About Kopin

Kopin Corporation invents, develops, manufactures, and sells various components and systems in the United States, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It offers miniature active-matrix liquid crystal displays, liquid crystal on silicon displays/spatial light modulators, organic light emitting diode displays, application specific integrated circuits, backlights, optical lenses, and audio integrated circuits, as well as SOLOS smart glasses, which are hands-free head-worn devices that obtain information from sensors or the Internet via a smartphone and displays the information on the sunglass lens.

