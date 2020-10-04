Bank of America Corp DE Has $3.46 Million Position in MacroGenics Inc (NASDAQ:MGNX)

Bank of America Corp DE lowered its stake in MacroGenics Inc (NASDAQ:MGNX) by 36.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 124,066 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 71,737 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.23% of MacroGenics worth $3,464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in MacroGenics during the 1st quarter worth $58,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in MacroGenics during the 1st quarter worth $59,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in MacroGenics during the 1st quarter worth $80,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in MacroGenics during the 2nd quarter worth $118,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in MacroGenics by 325.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 23,616 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 18,059 shares during the period. 95.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of MacroGenics from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 21st. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of MacroGenics in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MacroGenics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday. BidaskClub cut shares of MacroGenics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of MacroGenics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.69.

In other MacroGenics news, SVP Eric Blasius Risser sold 4,489 shares of MacroGenics stock in a transaction on Monday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.47, for a total value of $114,334.83. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,145,054.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Thomas Spitznagel sold 7,500 shares of MacroGenics stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.87, for a total transaction of $201,525.00. Insiders sold a total of 96,113 shares of company stock worth $2,808,636 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

MGNX opened at $24.27 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.18 and a beta of 2.63. MacroGenics Inc has a 12 month low of $4.04 and a 12 month high of $32.18. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.93.

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.94) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $20.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.19 million. MacroGenics had a negative net margin of 214.06% and a negative return on equity of 72.15%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that MacroGenics Inc will post -3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MacroGenics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its pipeline of immuno-oncology product candidates includes Margetuximab, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase III clinical trial that targets HER2-expressing tumors, such as various breast and gastroesophageal cancers.

