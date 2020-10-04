Bank of America Corp DE Cuts Stake in NMI Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:NMIH)

Bank of America Corp DE trimmed its holdings in shares of NMI Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:NMIH) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 226,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,377 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.27% of NMI worth $3,645,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in NMI by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 197,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,296,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in NMI by 37.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 1,103 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group grew its stake in NMI by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 15,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 1,257 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in NMI by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 1,486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in NMI by 71.4% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,787 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

Get NMI alerts:

NMIH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded NMI from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. B. Riley boosted their price target on NMI from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Citigroup began coverage on NMI in a research note on Friday, August 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of NMI in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded NMI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.92.

Shares of NMIH opened at $19.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 1.95. NMI Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $8.06 and a 12-month high of $35.79. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $107.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.09 million. NMI had a net margin of 43.85% and a return on equity of 18.33%. Equities research analysts forecast that NMI Holdings Inc will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

NMI Profile

NMI Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance; reinsurance on loans; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, Internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

Read More: How is net asset value different from market price?



Receive News & Ratings for NMI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NMI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.