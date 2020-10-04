Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN) Shares Acquired by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN) by 1,327.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 465,092 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 432,499 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Euronav were worth $3,790,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its holdings in Euronav by 8.7% in the second quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 481,956 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,928,000 after buying an additional 38,545 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Euronav by 504.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,505,351 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $52,911,000 after acquiring an additional 5,429,104 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Euronav during the 2nd quarter valued at $555,000. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Euronav by 84.2% during the 2nd quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 311,643 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,540,000 after acquiring an additional 142,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AJO LP acquired a new position in shares of Euronav during the 2nd quarter valued at $322,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Euronav alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Euronav in a report on Friday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Euronav from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.25.

Shares of EURN stock opened at $8.88 on Friday. Euronav NV has a 12 month low of $7.85 and a 12 month high of $13.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 2.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.37. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.63.

Euronav (NYSE:EURN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The shipping company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.05. Euronav had a net margin of 45.05% and a return on equity of 25.14%. The firm had revenue of $404.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $395.91 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Euronav NV will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

About Euronav

Euronav NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation and storage of crude oil and petroleum products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Tankers; and Floating Production, Storage, and Offloading Operations. As of December 12, 2018, it owned and operated a fleet of vessels, including 43 very large crude carriers, 2 ULCCs, 26 Suezmax vessels, and 2 floating, storage, and offloading vessels, as well as 1 LR1s.

Featured Story: SEC Filing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EURN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN).

Receive News & Ratings for Euronav Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euronav and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.