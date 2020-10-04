iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ) Stake Cut by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp reduced its holdings in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ) by 31.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,189 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,698 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF were worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 126.8% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,159 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 30,619 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $881,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 525.9% during the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,158 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 15,362 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 2,672 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI Brazil ETF alerts:

EWZ opened at $27.16 on Friday. iShares MSCI Brazil ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.14 and a fifty-two week high of $48.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.99 and a 200-day moving average of $27.99.

iShares MSCI Brazil Capped Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Brazil Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Brazilian market, as measured by the MSCI Brazil Index (the Index).

Featured Story: Trading on Margin

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Brazil ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Brazil ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.