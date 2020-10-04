Bank of America Corp DE Has $3.76 Million Holdings in Nuveen New York AMT-Fr Qty Mnpl Incm Fd (NYSE:NRK)

Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Nuveen New York AMT-Fr Qty Mnpl Incm Fd (NYSE:NRK) by 36.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 292,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 77,535 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Nuveen New York AMT-Fr Qty Mnpl Incm Fd were worth $3,761,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Nuveen New York AMT-Fr Qty Mnpl Incm Fd by 1.2% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 78,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after acquiring an additional 949 shares during the period. Mathes Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Nuveen New York AMT-Fr Qty Mnpl Incm Fd by 14.3% during the second quarter. Mathes Company Inc. now owns 20,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Nuveen New York AMT-Fr Qty Mnpl Incm Fd by 7.7% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 36,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 2,639 shares during the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Nuveen New York AMT-Fr Qty Mnpl Incm Fd by 3.2% during the second quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 101,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,313,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Nuveen New York AMT-Fr Qty Mnpl Incm Fd by 26.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 4,355 shares during the last quarter.

Get Nuveen New York AMT-Fr Qty Mnpl Incm Fd alerts:

NYSE NRK opened at $12.88 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.01 and a 200-day moving average of $12.69. Nuveen New York AMT-Fr Qty Mnpl Incm Fd has a 52-week low of $10.00 and a 52-week high of $14.04.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 15th will be issued a $0.048 dividend. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 14th.

Nuveen New York AMT-Fr Qty Mnpl Incm Fd Company Profile

Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New York. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments the income, covered by insurance from insurers with a claims-paying ability, exempt from regular federal and New York income tax and are rated Baa, BBB or better and having an average maturity of 15.98 years.

Featured Story: Technical Analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nuveen New York AMT-Fr Qty Mnpl Incm Fd (NYSE:NRK).

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen New York AMT-Fr Qty Mnpl Incm Fd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen New York AMT-Fr Qty Mnpl Incm Fd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.