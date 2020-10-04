Prevail Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVL) Shares Sold by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE cut its holdings in shares of Prevail Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVL) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 255,555 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,194 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.75% of Prevail Therapeutics worth $3,808,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Prevail Therapeutics by 59.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,133,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,823,000 after purchasing an additional 422,205 shares in the last quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Prevail Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $15,329,000. Artal Group S.A. lifted its position in shares of Prevail Therapeutics by 85.0% during the 2nd quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 370,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,513,000 after purchasing an additional 170,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Prevail Therapeutics by 5.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 225,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,745,000 after acquiring an additional 11,664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Prevail Therapeutics by 99.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 209,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,554,000 after acquiring an additional 104,629 shares during the last quarter. 82.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PRVL. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Prevail Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. BidaskClub raised shares of Prevail Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Prevail Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Prevail Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Prevail Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.75.

Shares of PRVL opened at $10.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 9.50, a quick ratio of 9.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.21. Prevail Therapeutics Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.02 and a twelve month high of $19.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $351.05 million, a P/E ratio of -4.33 and a beta of 1.19.

Prevail Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRVL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.07). Analysts predict that Prevail Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.53 EPS for the current year.

Prevail Therapeutics Company Profile

Prevail Therapeutics Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing disease-modifying AAV-based gene therapies for patients with devastating neurodegenerative diseases. The company's lead product candidate is PR001 for the treatment of Parkinson's disease with GBA1 mutation and neuronopathic Gaucher disease.

