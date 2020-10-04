Westpac Banking Corp (NYSE:WBK) Shares Sold by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. reduced its position in shares of Westpac Banking Corp (NYSE:WBK) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 23,803 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,342 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Westpac Banking were worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WBK. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Westpac Banking by 420.9% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,662 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,151 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Westpac Banking by 1,121.5% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,509 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 5,058 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Westpac Banking by 125.0% during the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Westpac Banking by 135.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,183 shares of the bank’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 3,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Westpac Banking by 87.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 6,596 shares of the bank’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 3,076 shares during the last quarter. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WBK opened at $12.02 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.49. Westpac Banking Corp has a 1 year low of $7.98 and a 1 year high of $19.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.44 billion, a PE ratio of 9.04, a P/E/G ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 0.99.

Several research firms have issued reports on WBK. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Westpac Banking from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Westpac Banking from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Westpac Banking presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Westpac Banking Corporation provides various banking and financial services in Australia, New Zealand, Asia, the Pacific region, and internationally. It operates through five divisions: Consumer Bank, Business Bank, BT Financial Group, Westpac Institutional Bank, and Westpac New Zealand. It offers everyday banking, savings, term deposit, moving to Australia, under 21 and student, business one, community solutions one, not-for-profit savings, and foreign currency accounts; term and farm management deposits; debit, credit, and travel money cards; home, personal, investment, small business, and commercial loans; and equipment, automotive, cash flow, property, insurance premium, corporate and structured finance, and trade and supply chain financing services.

