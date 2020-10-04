Hometrust Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:HTBI) Shares Bought by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Hometrust Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:HTBI) by 21.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,685 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Hometrust Bancshares were worth $242,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Hometrust Bancshares by 40.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388 shares in the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Hometrust Bancshares during the second quarter worth approximately $85,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Hometrust Bancshares during the first quarter worth approximately $116,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Hometrust Bancshares by 11.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Hometrust Bancshares during the first quarter worth approximately $126,000. 60.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Hunter Westbrook acquired 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.50 per share, for a total transaction of $50,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $814,972.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard Tyrone Williams acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.89 per share, for a total transaction of $27,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,107 shares in the company, valued at $223,726.23. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 11,000 shares of company stock worth $156,640. 6.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:HTBI opened at $13.86 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.80. Hometrust Bancshares Inc has a 1-year low of $11.75 and a 1-year high of $27.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $235.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 0.67.

Hometrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.07. Hometrust Bancshares had a net margin of 13.68% and a return on equity of 5.54%. The firm had revenue of $31.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.10 million. As a group, analysts expect that Hometrust Bancshares Inc will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HTBI. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Hometrust Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Hometrust Bancshares from $15.50 to $14.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hometrust Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Hometrust Bancshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.38.

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeTrust Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking products. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposit for individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations.

