Stifel Financial Corp Takes $247,000 Position in VanEck Vectors Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:RTH)

Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:RTH) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000. Stifel Financial Corp owned approximately 0.19% of VanEck Vectors Retail ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RTH. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Retail ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $217,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Retail ETF by 2,692.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 4,442 shares in the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Retail ETF during the second quarter valued at $1,905,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Retail ETF by 128.8% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after buying an additional 5,933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Retail ETF during the second quarter valued at $249,000.

Get VanEck Vectors Retail ETF alerts:

RTH opened at $149.75 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $148.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $130.35. VanEck Vectors Retail ETF has a 1 year low of $94.61 and a 1 year high of $156.12.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Vectors Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:RTH).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Retail ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Retail ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.