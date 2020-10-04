Stifel Financial Corp Has $231,000 Stock Position in LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN)

Stifel Financial Corp reduced its position in shares of LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) by 17.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,797 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,021 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in LivaNova were worth $231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in LivaNova during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $128,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in LivaNova by 39.3% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in LivaNova during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $105,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in LivaNova during the 1st quarter worth approximately $141,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in LivaNova by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. 93.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get LivaNova alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on LIVN shares. BidaskClub raised LivaNova from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on LivaNova from $76.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on LivaNova in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised LivaNova from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on LivaNova from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.43.

LIVN stock opened at $46.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of -13.96, a P/E/G ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business has a 50 day moving average of $45.52 and a 200-day moving average of $48.69. LivaNova PLC has a 12-month low of $33.40 and a 12-month high of $85.30.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $182.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.74 million. LivaNova had a positive return on equity of 7.00% and a negative net margin of 16.47%. LivaNova’s quarterly revenue was down 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that LivaNova PLC will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

LivaNova Company Profile

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular (CV?) and Neuromodulation (NM). The CV segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including heart-lung machines, oxygenators, perfusion tubing sets, cannulae, and accessories, as well as related equipment and disposables for autotransfusion and autologous blood washing for neonatal, pediatric, and adult patients.

Recommended Story: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Receive News & Ratings for LivaNova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LivaNova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.