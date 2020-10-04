Stifel Financial Corp Cuts Position in iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:JKF)

Stifel Financial Corp decreased its holdings in iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:JKF) by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,421 shares of the company’s stock after selling 651 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Value ETF by 35.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 215,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,659,000 after purchasing an additional 56,169 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Value ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 194,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,874,000 after purchasing an additional 3,781 shares during the period. SPC Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Value ETF by 3.7% during the second quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 125,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,165,000 after purchasing an additional 4,430 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Value ETF by 3.4% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 102,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,879,000 after purchasing an additional 3,392 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Value ETF by 6.1% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 99,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,587,000 after purchasing an additional 5,733 shares during the period.

JKF opened at $98.87 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $100.83 and its 200-day moving average is $96.63. iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $75.13 and a 52-week high of $117.95.

iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Morningstar Large Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Large Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of stocks issued by large-capitalization companies that have exhibited above-average value characteristics as determined by Morningstar’s index methodology.

