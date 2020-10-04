Analyzing eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) & Color Imaging (NASDAQ:CIIG)

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) and Color Imaging (OTCMKTS:CIIG) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for eBay and Color Imaging, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score eBay 0 17 11 0 2.39 Color Imaging 0 0 0 0 N/A

eBay presently has a consensus target price of $58.69, indicating a potential upside of 13.57%. Given eBay’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe eBay is more favorable than Color Imaging.

Volatility and Risk

eBay has a beta of 1.35, meaning that its share price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Color Imaging has a beta of 0.04, meaning that its share price is 96% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares eBay and Color Imaging’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets eBay 46.91% 77.65% 11.43% Color Imaging N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

90.4% of eBay shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.0% of eBay shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 41.2% of Color Imaging shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares eBay and Color Imaging’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio eBay $10.80 billion 3.35 $1.79 billion $2.32 22.28 Color Imaging N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

eBay has higher revenue and earnings than Color Imaging.

Summary

eBay beats Color Imaging on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About eBay

eBay Inc. operates commerce platforms connecting various buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platforms include its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and StubHub platforms comprise its online ticket platform at stubhub.com, and the StubHub mobile apps that connect fans with their favorite sporting events, shows, and artists, as well as enables them to buy and sell tickets. Its Classifieds platforms include a collection of brands, such as mobile.de, Kijiji, Gumtree, Marktplaats, eBay Kleinanzeigen, and others, which offer online classifieds to enable people find whatever they are looking for in their local communities. The company's platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, classifieds, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks. eBay Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

About Color Imaging

Color Imaging, Inc. manufactures and sells OEM and aftermarket toners primarily in the United States. It offers color toners for use in copiers, printers, and MFPs. The company was founded in 1989 and is based in Norcross, Georgia.

