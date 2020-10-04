Stifel Financial Corp Decreases Position in Gibraltar Industries Inc (NASDAQ:ROCK)

Stifel Financial Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Gibraltar Industries Inc (NASDAQ:ROCK) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,278 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 288 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Gibraltar Industries were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Gibraltar Industries by 16.7% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,215 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Gibraltar Industries by 12.0% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,574 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Gibraltar Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Gibraltar Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Gibraltar Industries by 55.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,118 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 1,462 shares during the last quarter.

ROCK has been the subject of a number of research reports. BidaskClub upgraded Gibraltar Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 19th. Sidoti boosted their target price on Gibraltar Industries from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Gibraltar Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Gibraltar Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.33.

NASDAQ:ROCK opened at $66.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.67 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.65. Gibraltar Industries Inc has a 12-month low of $30.60 and a 12-month high of $69.64.

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The construction company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.42. Gibraltar Industries had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 7.16%. The business had revenue of $285.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Gibraltar Industries Inc will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gibraltar Industries Profile

Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products in North America and Asia. It operates through three segments: Residential Products, Industrial and Infrastructure Products, and Renewable Energy and Conservation. The Residential Products segment offers roof and foundation ventilation products and accessories, such as solar powered units; mail and electronic package solutions, including single mailboxes, cluster style mail and parcel boxes for single and multi-family housing, and electronic package locker systems; roof edgings and flashings; soffits and trims; drywall corner beads; metal roofing products and accessories; rain dispersion products comprising gutters and accessories; and exterior retractable awnings.

