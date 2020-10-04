Stifel Financial Corp Acquires New Holdings in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS)

Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,633 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC grew its stake in ExlService by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,520,345 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $159,790,000 after acquiring an additional 418,100 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in ExlService by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 70,262 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,132,000 after acquiring an additional 16,219 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in ExlService by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 23,828 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in ExlService by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,113,189 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $70,576,000 after acquiring an additional 46,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in ExlService in the 2nd quarter valued at about $208,000. 95.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Vivek Jetley sold 1,316 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.50, for a total value of $90,146.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,536 shares in the company, valued at $2,708,216. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Maurizio Nicolelli purchased 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $63.69 per share, for a total transaction of $95,535.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,535. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

EXLS opened at $66.24 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a current ratio of 2.91. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.61 and a 1 year high of $79.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 32.16, a P/E/G ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.09.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.22. ExlService had a net margin of 7.29% and a return on equity of 13.04%. The business had revenue of $222.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.83 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on EXLS shares. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ExlService in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. BidaskClub cut shares of ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ExlService in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of ExlService from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.11.

ExlService Holdings, Inc provides operations management and analytics services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers business process management (BPM) services to the insurance industry in the areas of claims processing, subrogation, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business processing, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer services.

