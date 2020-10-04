Stifel Financial Corp Lowers Position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ:RARE)

Stifel Financial Corp cut its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ:RARE) by 32.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,235 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,550 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical were worth $253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RARE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 97.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 111,710 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,963,000 after acquiring an additional 55,186 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 1.6% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,024 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $712,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 3.2% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 382,473 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $16,993,000 after buying an additional 11,823 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 84.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 39,832 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,770,000 after buying an additional 18,286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 4.5% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,854 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter.

Get Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical alerts:

Several research firms have commented on RARE. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.86.

In related news, Director Matthew K. Fust sold 6,181 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $556,290.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,775,790. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Emil D. Kakkis sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.35, for a total transaction of $3,414,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 150,317 shares of company stock worth $12,870,878. 8.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:RARE opened at $84.40 on Friday. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc has a twelve month low of $31.99 and a twelve month high of $91.77. The company’s 50 day moving average is $82.07 and its 200 day moving average is $71.51. The company has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a PE ratio of -16.17 and a beta of 2.23.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.56) by $0.74. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 188.51% and a negative return on equity of 56.12%. The company had revenue of $61.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.28 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc will post -5.63 EPS for the current year.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Profile

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification, acquisition, development and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of serious rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases. Its product includes Mepsevii and Crysvita. The company was founded by Emil D.

Featured Article: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RARE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ:RARE).

Receive News & Ratings for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.