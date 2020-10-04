Stifel Financial Corp Acquires 110 Shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust (NYSEARCA:FXE)

Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust (NYSEARCA:FXE) by 5.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,155 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned approximately 0.07% of Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust worth $228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust during the second quarter worth $106,000. Partnervest Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust during the second quarter worth $232,000. SOL Capital Management CO bought a new stake in Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust during the second quarter worth $676,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust by 101.1% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,358 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $568,000 after buying an additional 499,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXA increased its position in Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust by 0.7% in the first quarter. AXA now owns 13,703 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,429,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust alerts:

NYSEARCA:FXE opened at $110.22 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.81. Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust has a 1 year low of $100.64 and a 1 year high of $113.04.

Guggenheim CurrencyShares Euro Trust, formerly CurrencyShares Euro Trust, is a grantor trust. The Trust issues shares (the Shares) in blocks of 50,000 (a Basket) in exchange for deposits of euro and distributes euro in connection with the redemption of Baskets. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the price of euro plus accrued interest.

Read More: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.