Stifel Financial Corp Makes New Investment in Allogene Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ALLO)

Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ALLO) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 5,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALLO. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 101,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,944,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 35.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 54,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 158,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,084,000 after purchasing an additional 2,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 47,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $920,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. 62.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ALLO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, August 9th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 target price on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on Allogene Therapeutics from $32.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, August 9th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Allogene Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.85.

In related news, General Counsel Veer Bhavnagri sold 31,553 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.89, for a total transaction of $1,163,990.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 385,455 shares in the company, valued at $14,219,434.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Eric Thomas Schmidt sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total value of $529,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 71,553 shares of company stock valued at $2,606,490. 31.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of ALLO opened at $36.58 on Friday. Allogene Therapeutics Inc has a 1 year low of $17.43 and a 1 year high of $55.00. The firm has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a PE ratio of -17.34 and a beta of 1.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $35.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.59.

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.01. On average, equities analysts forecast that Allogene Therapeutics Inc will post -2.16 EPS for the current year.

About Allogene Therapeutics

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing UCART19, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of pediatric and adult patients with R/R CD19 positive B-cell ALL; and ALLO-501, an allogeneic CAR T cell product candidate targeting CD19 to treat R/R non-Hodgkin lymphoma.

