12,557 Shares in United Natural Foods Inc (NYSE:UNFI) Acquired by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of United Natural Foods Inc (NYSE:UNFI) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 12,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prentice Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in United Natural Foods during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,319,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its holdings in shares of United Natural Foods by 5,042,283.3% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 302,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,509,000 after purchasing an additional 302,537 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Natural Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,388,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Natural Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,365,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of United Natural Foods by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,727,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,856,000 after buying an additional 172,506 shares during the last quarter. 82.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE UNFI opened at $15.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. United Natural Foods Inc has a 52 week low of $5.00 and a 52 week high of $23.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $873.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.74 and a beta of 1.43.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 28th. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.34. United Natural Foods had a negative net margin of 1.22% and a positive return on equity of 9.88%. The firm had revenue of $6.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that United Natural Foods Inc will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UNFI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of United Natural Foods in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Northcoast Research raised shares of United Natural Foods from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of United Natural Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 25th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of United Natural Foods in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, MKM Partners assumed coverage on shares of United Natural Foods in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.11.

United Natural Foods Profile

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, and specialty foods and non-food products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three divisions: Wholesale, Retail, and Manufacturing and Branded Products. The Wholesale division offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, nutritional supplements and sports nutrition, bulk and foodservice products, and personal care products.

