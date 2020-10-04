Stifel Financial Corp Takes Position in Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES)

Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 23,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GTES. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Gates Industrial by 114.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,641 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in Gates Industrial by 71.0% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 18,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 7,860 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Gates Industrial by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 28,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 3,440 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Gates Industrial during the 2nd quarter worth $221,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Gates Industrial by 368.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 36,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 28,635 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.96% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on GTES shares. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Gates Industrial from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Gates Industrial from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gates Industrial from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Gates Industrial from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Gates Industrial from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.33.

Shares of NYSE GTES opened at $11.22 on Friday. Gates Industrial Corp PLC has a 1-year low of $5.42 and a 1-year high of $14.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of 48.78 and a beta of 1.99.

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.07. Gates Industrial had a return on equity of 6.38% and a net margin of 2.47%. The company had revenue of $576.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $567.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Gates Industrial Corp PLC will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

