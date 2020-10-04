Vanguard Group Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SPWH)

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SPWH) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,114,939 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 99,852 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 4.87% of Sportsman’s Warehouse worth $30,138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 4.1% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 26,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 1,042 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sportsman’s Warehouse in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 21.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 2,307 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Sportsman’s Warehouse in the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 9.2% in the second quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 42,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SPWH opened at $15.42 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $672.42 million, a PE ratio of 13.29 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.77. Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $4.08 and a 12-month high of $18.46.

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 2nd. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.44. Sportsman’s Warehouse had a return on equity of 46.84% and a net margin of 4.56%. The firm had revenue of $380.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings Inc will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SPWH. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Sportsman’s Warehouse from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. TheStreet raised Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on Sportsman’s Warehouse from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. BidaskClub cut Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, June 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.14.

Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor sporting goods retailer in the United States. It offers camping products, such as backpacks, camp essentials, canoes and kayaks, coolers, outdoor cooking equipment, sleeping bags, tents, and tools; and clothing products, including camouflage, jackets, hats, outerwear, sportswear, technical gear, and work wear.

