Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $720,000 Holdings in P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTSI)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTSI) by 7.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,432 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,690 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.41% of P.A.M. Transportation Services worth $720,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in P.A.M. Transportation Services by 3.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,562 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $817,000 after buying an additional 884 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in P.A.M. Transportation Services by 407.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,177 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 2,551 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in P.A.M. Transportation Services by 4.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 30,686 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $943,000 after buying an additional 1,343 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in P.A.M. Transportation Services by 29.2% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,814 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in P.A.M. Transportation Services by 548.2% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,063 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 899 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.84% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.00.

Shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services stock opened at $38.75 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $37.10 and a 200-day moving average of $33.31. The stock has a market cap of $223.82 million, a PE ratio of -19.87 and a beta of 1.78. P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.00 and a 52-week high of $71.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70.

P.A.M. Transportation Services (NASDAQ:PTSI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.58). The business had revenue of $92.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.60 million. P.A.M. Transportation Services had a negative net margin of 2.36% and a positive return on equity of 6.42%. Equities research analysts predict that P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About P.A.M. Transportation Services

P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a truckload transportation and logistics company in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company is involved in the transportation of general commodities. Its freight primarily consists of automotive parts; expedited goods; consumer goods, including general retail store merchandise; and manufactured goods, such as heating and air conditioning units.

