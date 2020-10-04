Brokerages Anticipate Resonant Inc (NASDAQ:RESN) to Post -$0.10 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Resonant Inc (NASDAQ:RESN) to post ($0.10) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Resonant’s earnings. Resonant posted earnings per share of ($0.26) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 61.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Resonant will report full year earnings of ($0.44) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.44) to ($0.43). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.25) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.30) to ($0.19). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Resonant.

Resonant (NASDAQ:RESN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $0.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.55 million. Resonant had a negative net margin of 1,809.91% and a negative return on equity of 154.07%.

Shares of NASDAQ:RESN opened at $2.36 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $125.79 million, a PE ratio of -2.88 and a beta of 2.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 4.53 and a current ratio of 4.53. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.23. Resonant has a 52 week low of $0.95 and a 52 week high of $3.58.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Resonant by 44.7% during the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 17,360 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 5,360 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Resonant by 66.8% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,657 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 6,271 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Resonant during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Resonant during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Resonant during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.80% of the company’s stock.

Resonant Inc, a late-stage development company, designs and develops filter designs for radio frequency (RF) front-ends used in the mobile device industry in the United States. It uses Infinite Synthesized Networks technology, a software platform that is used to configure and connect resonators, the building blocks of RF filters.

