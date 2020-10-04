Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) Receives $143.13 Average Target Price from Analysts

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eighteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eight have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $143.13.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $137.00 to $119.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Sempra Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America upgraded shares of Sempra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, June 12th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Sempra Energy from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $141.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sempra Energy in a report on Thursday, July 23rd.

Get Sempra Energy alerts:

In other news, Director Michael N. Mears acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $131.83 per share, with a total value of $263,660.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,660. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andres Conesa acquired 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $129.44 per share, with a total value of $349,488.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,008,596.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 7,700 shares of company stock valued at $981,768 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SRE. Regal Wealth Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Sempra Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $54,000. Centersquare Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 44.4% during the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 520 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 225.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 650 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 139.2% during the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 708 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.97% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SRE opened at $120.50 on Thursday. Sempra Energy has a 12 month low of $88.00 and a 12 month high of $161.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.86 billion, a PE ratio of 8.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $122.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.50.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.01). Sempra Energy had a net margin of 38.49% and a return on equity of 11.47%. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. Sempra Energy’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sempra Energy will post 7.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 25th will be paid a $1.045 dividend. This represents a $4.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 24th. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 61.65%.

About Sempra Energy

Sempra Energy, together with its subsidiaries, invests in, develops, and operates energy infrastructure, as well as provides electric and gas services in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas.

Featured Story: What is a conference call?



Receive News & Ratings for Sempra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sempra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.