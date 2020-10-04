Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Receives $183.92 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-five brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation, sixteen have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $183.92.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on UNP shares. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on Union Pacific from $170.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Union Pacific from $198.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup lifted their price target on Union Pacific from $167.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Union Pacific from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Union Pacific from $182.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st.

In related news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.79, for a total value of $193,790.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 74,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,466,035.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 5,376 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.51, for a total value of $1,051,061.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,230,714.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,276 shares of company stock worth $3,160,342 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UNP. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Union Pacific by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 24,301,544 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $3,427,490,000 after acquiring an additional 2,783,001 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 49,108,837 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $8,302,833,000 after purchasing an additional 2,558,794 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 170.7% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,898,088 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $431,545,000 after purchasing an additional 1,827,626 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,885,795 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,671,391,000 after purchasing an additional 816,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Union Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $101,309,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.16% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UNP opened at $196.35 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $133.29 billion, a PE ratio of 24.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $194.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $169.41. Union Pacific has a 12-month low of $105.08 and a 12-month high of $205.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The railroad operator reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.34 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 32.45% and a net margin of 27.54%. Union Pacific’s revenue was down 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.22 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Union Pacific will post 7.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 28th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.30%.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

