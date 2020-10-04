Moritz A. Sell Sells 2,000 Shares of Swiss Helvetia Fund, Inc. (NYSE:SWZ) Stock

Swiss Helvetia Fund, Inc. (NYSE:SWZ) Director Moritz A. Sell sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.37, for a total value of $16,740.00.

Shares of Swiss Helvetia Fund stock opened at $8.32 on Friday. Swiss Helvetia Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.54 and a 52 week high of $8.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.73.

Get Swiss Helvetia Fund alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 21st were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 18th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.73%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SWZ. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Swiss Helvetia Fund by 75.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 26,081 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 11,248 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Swiss Helvetia Fund by 3.3% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 745,607 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $5,182,000 after acquiring an additional 23,626 shares during the period. Matisse Capital grew its stake in Swiss Helvetia Fund by 0.8% in the second quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 340,003 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $2,666,000 after acquiring an additional 2,803 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Swiss Helvetia Fund by 9.0% in the second quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 59,285 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 4,897 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors LLC grew its stake in Swiss Helvetia Fund by 38.9% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 110,210 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $864,000 after acquiring an additional 30,850 shares during the period. 27.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Swiss Helvetia Fund

There is no company description available for Swiss Helvetia Fund Inc

Featured Story: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for Swiss Helvetia Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Swiss Helvetia Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.