Moritz A. Sell Sells 2,000 Shares of Swiss Helvetia Fund, Inc. (NYSE:SWZ) Stock

Posted by on Oct 4th, 2020

Swiss Helvetia Fund, Inc. (NYSE:SWZ) Director Moritz A. Sell sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.37, for a total value of $16,740.00.

Shares of Swiss Helvetia Fund stock opened at $8.32 on Friday. Swiss Helvetia Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.54 and a 52 week high of $8.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.73.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 21st were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 18th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.73%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SWZ. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Swiss Helvetia Fund by 75.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 26,081 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 11,248 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Swiss Helvetia Fund by 3.3% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 745,607 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $5,182,000 after acquiring an additional 23,626 shares during the period. Matisse Capital grew its stake in Swiss Helvetia Fund by 0.8% in the second quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 340,003 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $2,666,000 after acquiring an additional 2,803 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Swiss Helvetia Fund by 9.0% in the second quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 59,285 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 4,897 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors LLC grew its stake in Swiss Helvetia Fund by 38.9% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 110,210 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $864,000 after acquiring an additional 30,850 shares during the period. 27.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Swiss Helvetia Fund

There is no company description available for Swiss Helvetia Fund Inc

Moritz A. Sell Sells 2,000 Shares of Swiss Helvetia Fund, Inc. Stock
