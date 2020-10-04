Insider Buying: Ansar Financial And Development (CNSX:AFD) Director Purchases $18,200.00 in Stock

Posted by on Oct 4th, 2020

Ansar Financial And Development (CNSX:AFD) Director Mohammed Jalaluddin acquired 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.46 per share, for a total transaction of $18,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,447,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $658,634.80.

Mohammed Jalaluddin also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, September 21st, Mohammed Jalaluddin acquired 3,000 shares of Ansar Financial And Development stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.50 per share, for a total transaction of $1,500.00.
  • On Tuesday, September 8th, Mohammed Jalaluddin acquired 12,000 shares of Ansar Financial And Development stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.54 per share, for a total transaction of $6,480.00.
  • On Friday, August 28th, Mohammed Jalaluddin bought 5,000 shares of Ansar Financial And Development stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.57 per share, for a total transaction of $2,850.00.
  • On Tuesday, August 25th, Mohammed Jalaluddin bought 5,000 shares of Ansar Financial And Development stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.50 per share, for a total transaction of $2,500.00.
  • On Tuesday, August 4th, Mohammed Jalaluddin bought 3,000 shares of Ansar Financial And Development stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.57 per share, for a total transaction of $1,710.00.
  • On Tuesday, July 28th, Mohammed Jalaluddin bought 15,000 shares of Ansar Financial And Development stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.54 per share, for a total transaction of $8,100.00.
  • On Monday, July 13th, Mohammed Jalaluddin bought 2,000 shares of Ansar Financial And Development stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.56 per share, for a total transaction of $1,120.00.

Ansar Financial And Development has a fifty-two week low of $0.31 and a fifty-two week high of $0.84.

About Ansar Financial And Development

Ansar Financial and Development Corporation, a real estate corporation, acquires, owns, and resells properties in Canada. The company purchases, develops, and sells residential lots near the Edmonton Airport in Alberta, as well as commercial/industrial lots near Calgary, Alberta. Ansar Financial and Development Corporation was incorporated in 2008 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

