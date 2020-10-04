Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.72 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) will announce earnings of $0.72 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Marsh & McLennan Companies’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.80 and the lowest is $0.66. Marsh & McLennan Companies reported earnings of $0.77 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 6.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies will report full year earnings of $4.81 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.70 to $4.91. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $5.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.60 to $5.30. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Marsh & McLennan Companies.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.18 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 31.82% and a net margin of 11.83%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.18 EPS.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MMC. Bank of America downgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $113.00 in a report on Friday, August 21st. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Monday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.86.

In related news, CEO Martine Ferland sold 2,940 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.90, for a total value of $331,926.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,942.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Laurie Ledford sold 4,114 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.78, for a total transaction of $476,318.92. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,939 shares in the company, valued at $1,034,957.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Balentine LLC raised its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. VeraBank N.A. raised its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. VeraBank N.A. now owns 4,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 51.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. 87.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:MMC opened at $114.56 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.03 and a beta of 0.84. Marsh & McLennan Companies has a one year low of $74.33 and a one year high of $120.97. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $115.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.03.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Investors of record on Friday, October 9th will be issued a $0.465 dividend. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is 39.91%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance, reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

